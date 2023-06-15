Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 15, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, John Wu, and Logan Kim.

TV show description:

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, The Walking Dead: Dead City was created by Eli Jorné and is based on characters from The Walking Dead series.

The story follows Maggie Greene (Cohan), the widow of Glenn and the former leader of the Hilltop, and the reformed former leader of the Saviors, Negan Smith (Morgan).

The pair travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an area long ago cut off from the mainland, searching for Maggie’s son, Herschel Rhee (Kim).

The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, terror, and beauty.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

