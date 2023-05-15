Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Can the eighth season of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead TV show bring the story to a satisfying ending? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fear the Walking Dead is cancelled or renewed for season nine (in this case, we know season eight is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Fear the Walking Dead here.

An AMC post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Rubén Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, and Zoey Merchant. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. The eighth season begins after Morgan (James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. Demoralized and dejected, they realize that the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo (Merchant).





Do you think that Fear the Walking Dead should be ending or would you have watched a ninth season on AMC?