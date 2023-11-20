The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 12 Renewal, Season 11 Premiere Date Announced by ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight is ready to return. Viewers will see a brand-new season of the Christmas decorating competition series return next Sunday. The series has also been renewed for season 12.

The new season of the ABC competition series kicks off with an All-Stars episode. More episode details for the upcoming season are below.

“SUNDAY, NOV. 26

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – The Great Christmas Light Fight: “All-Stars 2” (1107) (Season Premiere)

The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit holiday decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns taking a look back at some of the most iconic light displays from previous seasons in our All-Stars premiere episode. SUNDAY, DEC. 3 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1105” (1105)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as season 11 of the tree-mendously popular series continues! The Hazard, Ward, Cirlin and Greene families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges these over-the-top displays. SUNDAY, DEC. 10 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1102” (1102)

Judge Taniya Nayak continues the holiday festivities as the Burton, Brown, Keeler and Paul families battle for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy on an all-new episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” TUESDAY, DEC. 12 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST – The Great Christmas Light Fight: “Heavyweights/1103” (1106/1103)

On two all-new episodes of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” the competition is taken to an all-time high on a “Heavyweights” episode as host Taniya Nayak judges the River of Lights, NYC Winter Lantern Festival, Garden Lights Holiday Nights, and Galaxy Lights Heavyweight displays. Then, the Uszaki, Shotts, Tinnin and Salazar families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy awarded by judge Carter Oosterhouse. TUESDAY, DEC. 19 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST – The Great Christmas Light Fight: “1104/1101” (1104/1101) (Season Finale)

All is merry and bright on two new episodes of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Taniya Nayak judges the Manfre, Swenson, Michael and Smith families as they battle to win the grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy. Then on the season finale, judge Carter Oosterhouse sees the Rowe, Spacy, Hanson and Tran families compete for their shot at taking home the $50,000 prize and Light Fight trophy.

The premiere date for The Great Christmas Light Fight season 12 will be announced in 2024.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this ABC series? Do you plan to watch the return of The Great Christmas Light Fight this holiday season?