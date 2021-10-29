The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season Nine Premiere Date, Season 10 Renewal Set by ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight is returning for a ninth season on ABC among the network’s other holiday-themed programming. The season, which was filmed last fall, will arrive on November 28th. The competition series has also been renewed for season 10, which will air in 2022.

ABC has a number of specials and holiday-themed series episodes planned for November and December. More was revealed in a press release.

“ABC today announced its holiday programming lineup, a festive slate that delivers new specials, seasonal favorites, and beloved classics perfectly curated to celebrate the most wonderful time of year. The network is unwrapping two new dazzling and delightful specials with the enchanting The Magic Maker and merrily melodic A Very Boy Band Holiday. Additional highlights include the November staple The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration; the exciting return of Disneyland’s Christmas parade on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade; CMA Country Christmas from Nashville; new holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and dramas; the previously announced Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, and all of the classic ho-ho-holiday favorites that families can curl up on the sofa with a warm cup of cocoa and enjoy. A sparkling new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight also returns, along with news of a season 10 pickup for 2022.”

In addition to the renewal news, ABC revealed more about the upcoming season as well.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight – Season Premiere – Ready, set, glow. The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit decorating competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight, returns for its ninth season with back-to-back episodes across the first week of the Christmas season. The next installment of the “lit” series showcases America’s brightest houses with the help of celebrity judges and Christmas décor aficionados – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000. The Great Christmas Light Fight, which also received a season 10 pickup, is produced by Fremantle. Brady Connell, Max Swedlow and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series. (9:00-11:00 p.m.)”

