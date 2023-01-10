Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight; AMC Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Photos, Video)

The end is coming for Fear the Walking Dead. AMC has announced that the upcoming eighth season will also be the show’s last. The final season of 12 episodes will be released in two parts, with the first batch debuting on Sunday, May 14th.

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series spin-off of The Walking Dead, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family searching for a haven in a horrifying new reality.

The eighth and final season of Fear follows the conclusion of season seven, when Morgan’s

(James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Madison’s daughter Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With the characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place –Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Here’s a video sample of season eight, as well as some more early photos:

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Fear the Walking Dead TV series? Are you sorry to hear that there wo’t be a ninth season, or is it time for this show to end?

