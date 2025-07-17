The Faithful: Minnie Driver, Jeffery Donovan, and Natacha Karam Join FOX’s Biblical Series

FOX has set the cast for the first part of The Faithful. Minnie Driver, Jeffery Donovan, and Natacha Karam will star in the series as Sarah, Abraham, and Hagar.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FOX announces casting for the first installment of its upcoming biblical event series The Faithful including Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends) as Sarah, Jeffery Donovan (Fargo, Burn Notice) as Abraham and Natacha Karam (9-1-1: Lone Star) as Hagar. Danny Cannon (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the premiere. Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row) serve as executive producers. The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global.

The Faithful debuts Sunday, March 22 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on FOX in the U.S. and airs in three, two-hour installments leading into the finale on Easter Sunday, April 5. The series, which begins production this summer in Rome and Matera, Italy, will air throughout the Easter and Passover season on FOX and next day on Hulu.

This landmark drama series is based on the best-selling book of all time, the Bible, and showcases a faithful dramatization of the Book of Genesis as told through the eyes of the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape the future of faith as we know it today. Dimensional, dramatic, intimate, even surprising, The Faithful is about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation, and finding faith. Episodes of The Faithful will be told through the lens of five of The Old Testament’s most legendary women: Sarah and her servant Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.

In the premiere installment, Sarah (Driver) feels incomplete without the child that has been promised to her and her husband, Abraham (Donovan), by God. After braving isolation, famine, the ire of Pharaoh, and several more years of barrenness, she resorts to her own plan to bring a child into the world involving her maidservant Hagar (Karam) and Abraham. However, jealousy soon sets in after Hagar gives birth to Ishmael (from whose lineage the Islamic religion traces its roots). Then a miracle happens… And personal freedoms are at odds with long-held grievances and shattered love.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first-look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) serves as executive producer along with Julie Weitz (Game of Silence) and Rene Echevarria (Carnival Row, The 4400), who penned the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.”