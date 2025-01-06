Extracted: FOX Releases Extended Preview for New Survivalist Competition Series

Extracted is coming to FOX next month, and the network is giving viewers another look at the new series with the release of a new trailer.

The survival competition will have 12 contestants compete for a $250,000 prize while their family members decide when they have had enough and hit the big extract button in a locked bunker while they watch their loved one battle the elements.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Hailing from the producers of Alone and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Extracted features 12 untrained competitors attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, some miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. The fate of each untrained contestant in the wilderness lies in the hands of their family members back in HQ. Each amateur survivalist’s family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family will push the ominous “Extract” button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition. Extracted begs the question: how far will their loved ones let them go for a chance for their family to win $250,000?”

The trailer for Extracted is below. The new series arrives on February 10th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new competition on FOX in February?