Going Dutch: FOX Unveils Trailer for Military Comedy Series Starring Denis Leary

Going Dutch is coming to FOX early next month, and viewers are getting another look at the new comedy series. The network has released a new trailer for the military comedy.

Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely, Hal Cumpston. Joe Morton, Catherine Tate, and Dempsey Bryk star in the new FOX series, which follows U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) when he is sent to run a base in the Netherlands.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“An outspoken Army Colonel (Denis Leary) attempts to restore order at a military outpost in the Netherlands alongside his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak) and XO Major Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi). Tune in for the series premiere Thursday, January 2nd, on FOX and next day on Hulu!”

The trailer for the new comedy is below. Going Dutch premieres on January 2nd.

