Friday TV Ratings: SWAT, Happy's Place, Children Ruin Everything, NCAA Football

Published:

SWAT TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Friday, December 6, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: SWAT, Fire Country, Blue Bloods, Happy’s Place, Lopez vs Lopez, and Children Ruin Everything Specials: Holiday Gift Guide and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Sports: NCAA Football: American Athletic Conference Championship: Tulane at Army, and NCAA Football: Mountain West Championship: UNLV at Boise State. Reruns: Dateline NBC and Bob ♥ Abishola.

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

