Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Children Ruin Everything, Blue Bloods, NCAA Football

Published:

Children Ruin Everything TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Jackie Brown/New Metric Media)

Friday, November 29, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Children Ruin Everything.  Specials: Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy and Grandma Got Run Over by a ReindeerSports: NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia, NCAA Football: Utah at UCF, and NCAA Football: Nebraska at Iowa.  Reruns: Blue Bloods.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x