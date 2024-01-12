Children Ruin Everything: Season Three Ratings



The Children Ruin Everything series originates on CTV in Canada and is licensed by The CW to air in the United States. If CTV renews the series for a fourth season, will CW also air the episodes, or will the network cancel it in favor of trying something new? Stay tuned.

A parenting comedy series, the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, Felix (Nicholson) and Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Children Ruin Everything on The CW averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 197,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



