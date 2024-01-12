Children Ruin Everything: Season Four — Has The CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A parenting comedy series airing on The CW television network in the U.S., the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, Felix (Nicholson) and Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.





The third season of Children Ruin Everything averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 295,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 33% in the demo and up by 50% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Children Ruin Everything stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of January 12, 2024, Children Ruin Everything has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Children Ruin Everything for season four? The series originates in Canada on CTV, and The CW licenses the episodes. I suspect the decision to cancel or renew the show rests solely with CTV, so we’ll have to wait and see what the Canadian network will do. Even if CTV does commission a fourth season, there’s no guarantee that The CW will pick it up. Honestly, the show’s ratings have been just okay. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Children Ruin Everything cancellation or renewal news.



