Feud: Season Two Ratings (Capote Vs. The Swans)

It's been four years since FX aired the first season of the Feud TV series, so it's quite possible that viewers have forgotten about this anthology drama.

An anthology docudrama series, the Feud TV show looks at infamous conflicts and rivalries. The second season, titled Capote vs. The Swans, stars Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey. In the 1960s, writer Truman Capote (Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women whom he nicknamed “the swans;” a group of rich and glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York. The group includes grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Lane), C.Z. Guest (Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved, and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

For comparisons: Season one of Feud on FX averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.36 million viewers.

