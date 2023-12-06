Feud: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on FX?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, the first season of Feud is called, Feud: Bette & Joan. It centers on the bad blood between actresses Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange). The cast also includes Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Alison Wright, Dominic Burgess, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Kiernan Shipka. Despite Davis and Crawford’s mutual distaste for one another, they collaborated on the campy 1962 psychological thriller feature film adaptation of Henry Farrell’s novel, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane. Although it was a success and Davis was nominated for an Oscar, the project only exacerbated their legendary hostilities, which continued for the rest of their lives.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Feud averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.36 million viewers. Find out how Feud stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

On February 28, 2017, Feud was renewed for a second season will debut on January 31, 2024. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

FX has achieved some success with Ryan Murphy’s other anthology series, American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Even if Feud had not been renewed for a second season, prior to the series premiere, I would be looking somewhere else for my supper. With a marquee-name cast playing Old Hollywood legends, I expect this new TV show will continue to garner solid numbers for the cable channel. Still, ratings are important, so I will keep an eye on Feud‘s weekly performance and update this page, periodically. After all, even renewals can be cancelled.



