Last Week Tonight: HBO Renews John Oliver Series for Three Years, Through 2026

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has a lot more life in it. HBO has renewed the series for three more years. The series will continue to air at least through 2026. During each half-hour episode, Oliver shares his comedic take on world events.

HBO revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“The Emmy®-winning HBO Original series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER has been renewed for three additional seasons, through 2026. The series airs Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, the series features the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

“We’re very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff,” said John Oliver. We will continue trying to stretch the term ‘entertainment’ to the breaking point.”

“Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional.” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. “With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years.”

The new agreement will keep LAST WEEK TONIGHT running through a 13th season in 2026.

The weekly series has received 26 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. Last year, it won for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, both for the seventh year in a row. The series has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards and eight consecutive PGA Awards.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino.”