How To with John Wilson: Season Two; HBO Renews Comic Docu-Series

How To with John Wilson is not going anywhere. HBO has ordered a second season of the docu-series. Six episodes of the series aired between October and November with the final episode airing Thanksgiving weekend. The series follows Wilson as he explores and films New York while giving advice.

“HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed docu-comedy series HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON for a second season, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “John’s lens is so deliberate and dear,” says Gravitt. “Seeing the audience connect with HOW TO has been an absolute joy. We’re eager to see what 2021 has to offer with him behind the camera.” John Wilson, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” made his HBO debut as writer, director, cameraman, executive producer and narrator of the six-episode docu-comedy series. Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You) also serves as executive producer, alongside Michael Koman and Clark Reinking. The series debuted October 23 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary, with season one’s episodes offering up his distinct take on a range of deceivingly simple topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how to” short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty. New York Times named HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON the best half-hour comedy in 2020, while Vanity Fair named it “the year’s best television show,” calling it, “an extraordinarily heartfelt exploration of what it means to be a person in the world.” Rolling Stone stated, “How To is simultaneously delightful and baffling, until it all fits together perfectly, like that was the plan all along” and Hollywood Reporter praised the series for having “the ability to make you snort with laughter, pause in contemplation and even swoon at the poetry of urban space.”

