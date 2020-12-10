Ty Breaker: Ty Pennington Takes on HGTV Stars in New Series

Ty Breaker is coming to HGTV. The series will star Ty Pennington, who is best known for his time on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Pennington will help with tough home renovation decisions in this new series set to arrive in January.

HGTV revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Popular carpenter, craftsman and designer Ty Pennington will help conflicted homeowners decide whether to overhaul their current home or renovate a different property to suit their needs in the new HGTV series Ty Breaker. Premiering on Monday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, each of the eight hour-long episodes will feature one of HGTV’s savvy design experts: Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind) or Sabrina Soto (The High Low Project), as she tries to persuade the family to let her create a beautifully customized new place. Meanwhile, Ty, who spends quality time with each family to find out about their property’s problem areas, will strive for clients to stay put and enjoy a whole-home renovation. The friendly competition will up the ante between Ty and the starring guest expert as each vies to impress clients with stunning home renovation options. Two design plans will be presented, but only one will be the “Ty Breaker.” “I can’t wait for folks to watch Ty Breaker! I loved meeting so many awesome families and helping them decide on their future home,” said Ty. “I’m doing all I can to sway them to stay in their current digs by adding some spectacular upgrades, but Alison, Grace and Sabrina are amazing renovators, designers and competitors – they know how to win!” The series will showcase a range of inspiring home renovation and design solutions, including adjusting a home to suit a multigenerational family, helping a newly engaged couple combine households and reimagining the perfect home for a newly blended family. Each client will see enticing options and customized design elements.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Ty Pennington? Will you watch Ty Breaker on HGTV?