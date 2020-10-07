Rock the Block: Season Two to Feature Eight HGTV Stars in Competition

Rock the Block is getting ready for its second season, and HGTV has now announced the eight people who will be facing off in four teams of two on the series. The four teams will work to transform identical three-story houses and the duos will come from some of the best-known stars from the cable network.

The teamed participants are Mike Holmes (Holmes On Homes) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House); David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) and Tiffany Brooks (50K Three Ways); and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home). Season two of Rock the Block will launch on HGTV in early 2021.

HGTV revealed more about the return of Rock the Block in a press release.

“Let’s get ready to rock! HGTV has announced the challengers for the second season of its hit competition series Rock the Block. Set to premiere in early 2021, the new season, hosted by highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer, Ty Pennington, will have double the star power with eight of the network’s brightest home renovation and design experts pairing up to completely transform identical three-story suburban properties in just one month. The 2021 Rock the Block partner teams are: home renovator and contractor Mike Holmes (Holmes On Homes) and Chicago’s fearless home reno and design expert Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); designing dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House); HGTV’s first Design Star winner David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) with the eighth Design Star winner Tiffany Brooks (50K Three Ways); and the couple who can build and design an entire home in 100 days, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home.) With a $225,000 budget and a whole lot of teamwork, the dueling duos hope to win major bragging rights and their names on a street sign. “Nothing says high stakes like double the stardom, double the personalities, and double the fun!” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Expect to see impressive displays of strategy, creativity and incredible designs from these top stars in Rock the Block – definitely bring the popcorn.” The season also will boast bold build and design challenges; in-show surprises; and appearances from special guest judges.”

HGTV also showed off the contestants in a short Instagram video.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Rock the Block? Do you plan to watch season two on HGTV?