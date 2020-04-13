Help! I Wrecked My House: Jasmine Roth to Host New HGTV Series

Jasmine Roth is ready to take on a new series this series. HGTV has ordered a season of Help! I Wrecked My House, which will premiere on the network in July.

“With a new HGTV series premiering this summer, a new digital series in the works and a new baby on the way, HGTV star and home reno expert Jasmine Roth has a lot of amazing surprises and stunning home renovations to share with fans. In New Addition: Jasmine Roth, HGTV’s digital platforms follow all the special moments for the first-time mom-to-be. The four-part digital series shares each step of Jasmine’s pregnancy journey alongside her husband Brett Roth, including ultrasound visits to the doctor, the construction-themed gender reveal party and her gorgeous nursery design. A new episode will launch each week beginning Wednesday, April 8, exclusively on HGTV’s Facebook and IGTV and one week later on HGTV.com and HGTV’s YouTube channel. Then, premiering Wednesday, July 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new HGTV series, Help! I Wrecked My House, showcases Jasmine and her team as they help overzealous homeowners fix their do-it-yourself disasters. Each episode follows along as the failed reno project gets a reset and is customized with Jasmine’s signature style of beautiful yet functional design elements tailored to each client.

“It’s all so exciting,” said Jasmine. “So many wonderful things are happening right now. My husband Brett and I have a beautiful new baby arriving soon and we can’t wait for everyone to meet her!”