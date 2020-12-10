The L Word: Generation Q: Season Two Casting Announced for Showtime Series

The L Word: Generation Q is adding to its cast for its second season. The series has just started filming episodes in Los Angeles for the new season, which will arrive in 2021. Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, and Griffin Dunne are joining Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jacqueline, and Arienne Mandi.

It is not known if others that appeared on season one of the series are returning for season two. The revival of the series follows the lives of the characters as they live their lives.

Showtime revealed more about the additions to the cast of The L Word: Generation Q in a press release. Check that out below.

“O’Donnell will play Carrie, a brash and kindhearted public defender who is thrust into Bette’s life and quickly gets under her skin. In addition to hosting and executive producing the Emmy-award winning series The Rosie O’Donnell Show, O’Donnell is also known for her co-hosting stint on The View and the SiriusXM show Rosie Radio. Her television credits include roles in the SHOWTIME series SMILF, Curb Your Enthusiasm, I Know This Much Is True, The Fosters and Mom. Her vast film credits include A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Harriet the Spy and Another Stakeout. O’Donnell has appeared on Broadway in shows such as Grease, Seussical and Fiddler on The Roof. Faison will play Tom, a self-deprecating editor who works with Alice. Best-known for his nine-season role as Dr. Turk in the Emmy-nominated comedy series Scrubs, Faison was last seen starring in Emergence and in the SHOWTIME series RAY DONOVAN. His film credits includes roles in Game Over, Man!, Little Evil, Kick-Ass 2, Remember the Titans and Clueless. In addition to appearing on screen, Faison has an expansive voice-over career, appearing in animated shows such as Robot Chicken and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dunne will play Isaac, one of the biggest international art mega-dealers who Bette comes to know. Known for his work in front of and behind the camera, Dunne made his directorial debut with the film Addicted to Love and recently directed and produced Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold. His on-screen television credits include the SHOWTIME series HOUSE OF LIES, Girls, I Love Dick and This Is Us, in which he currently stars. His film credits include roles in War Machine, Dallas Buyers Club and After Hours.”

Jordan Hull, the actress that appears on the series as the daughter of Bette Porter (Beals), has also seen her character bumped up to series regular status.

A premiere date for season two of The L Word: Generation Q has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The L Word: Generation Q? Will you watch season two in 2021 on Showtime?