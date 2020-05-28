Home Town: Season Five Renewal for HGTV Series

HGTV is returning to the Hospitality State. The network just announced they’ve ordered a fifth season of the Home Town TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The home renovation series follows Mississippi-based couple Ben and Erin Napier as they “use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for families.”

HGTV has ordered 16 new episodes of Home Town for season five, which is expected to debut in early 2021. The series’ season four finale premieres on

Read more info below:

New York [May 28, 2020] HGTV’s hit series, Home Town, starring home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier, has received a pick up order for 16 new episodes. The current season of the series has attracted more than 30.4 million total viewers since its premiere on Monday, Jan. 20. Set in Laurel, Mississippi, Home Town showcases Ben and Erin as they use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for families. In a special 90-minute finale episode on Monday, June 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the Napiers will revisit the renovation for Hollywood actor Richard T. Jones and his wife, Nancy, from this season’s premiere episode. After the home was destroyed by a tornado, Ben and Erin repair the damage and reimagine the home with a new backyard. The new season of Home Town is slated to premiere in early 2021. Fans are invited to stay connected with Home Town on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/HomeTown for exclusive videos and photos and interact via social media using #HGTVHomeTown. On HGTV GO, fans can watch past seasons of Home Town, as well as new episodes on the same day and time as the TV premieres.”

What do you think? Do you watch Home Town? Are you excited for the new season?