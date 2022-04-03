Feud: Season Two; Naomi Watts to Star, Gus Van Sant to Direct Capote’s Women Season of FX Series

Feud is returning for a second season which will be titled Capote’s Women. Naomi Watts is set to star as socialite Barbara “Babe” Paley, the wife of William S. Paley, the man who built the CBS network. Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the FX series:

“An adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era,” the miniseries is set in the 1970s, and ends with Truman Capote’s death in 1984. It chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975. The piece was intended to be a chapter in Capote’s infamous unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” his followup to the blockbuster “In Cold Blood.””

Season one of Feud focuses on Bette Davis and Joan Crawford and was released in 2017. A premiere date for the second season of Feud will be announced later.

