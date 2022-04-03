The Drew Barrymore Show: Season Three; 2022-23 Renewal and New Format Set for Syndicated Series

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for a third season, but viewers will see a new format for the syndicated daytime talk show. The hour-long weekday show will be filmed as a pair of 30-minute episodes which will give stations the option of airing one or both installments.

Barrymore said the following about the renewal of the series in a statement, per THR:

“I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space. Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio spoke about the format change for The Drew Barrymore Show:

“Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we’re evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners. We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of The Drew Barrymore Show through this innovative new idea. From Drew’s unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television. We love having her as part of the CBS family.”

The Drew Barrymore Show will return for its third season this fall.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Drew Barrymore Show? Are you planning to check out season three?