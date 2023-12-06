Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: FX Teases Season Two of Ryan Murphy Anthology Series (Poster)

The second season of Feud has a premiere date. The Ryan Murphy anthology series will arrive in January.

Season two will focus on the life of Truman Capote, and the cast features Naomi Watts (above), Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FX today set the premiere date and released the key art for FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology. The eight-episode limited series will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, simulcast with a special Director’s Cut of the first episode on FXX. All episodes, including the Director’s Cut, will be available to stream next day on Hulu. The series, based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, will be coming to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Check local listings for dates. Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover. The series also stars Demi Moore as Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Treat Williams as Bill Paley, Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy and Russell Tovey as John O’Shea. Currently available gallery images are available here. Written for television by Jon Robin Baitz, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans was directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch. The show is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Baitz, Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Naomi Watts, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.”

