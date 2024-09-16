Lioness: Season Two; Max Martini, Kirk Acevedo, & Patricia De Leon Join Paramount+ Cast

Lioness has added three more recurring members to its cast for season two. Max Martini, Kirk Acevedo, and Patricia De Leon have joined Zoe Saldaña in the military spy drama.

Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman also star in the Paramount+ series. The series is loosely based on a covert military organization that embeds female operatives undercover within the families of suspected terrorists.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play in Lioness:

“Martini will play Tracer, a “man hunter” with the Special Forces team. Acevedo will portray Gutierrez, a toughened FBI agent, and De Leon is Maria, a wealthy, Dallas resident.”

‘Lioness’ Adds Max Martini, Kirk Acevedo & Patricia De Leon To Season 2 Cast https://t.co/6XYEmHLNlf — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 13, 2024

Lioness returns to Paramount+ on October 27th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Are you excited to see season two?