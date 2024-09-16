The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season Six Renewal and Premiere Date Set for Shudder Reality Series

Get ready for the The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Shudder has renewed the series for a sixth season. Season five ended in January 2024 after being renewed by the streaming service in 2021.

The Boulet Brothers will host and judge the drag competition’s sixth season, which will consist of 10 episodes and feature a star-studded panel of guest judges. The contestants will compete for the title of Dragula—the World’s Next Drag Supermonster—and a big cash prize.

Shudder revealed the following about the upcoming season.

“Dubbed “Season 666,” the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights. Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears. This 10-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that’s come before, featuring expanded “on location” challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping. Season six of the Shudder original series boasts a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including Jennifer Tilly (Actor, Bride of Chucky, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Mike Flannagan (Director, Midnight Mass, Haunting of Hill House), Jamie Clayton (Actor, Hellraiser), Tatiana Maslany (Actor, Orphan Black, She-Hulk), Don Mancini (Creator and Writer of Chucky), Justin Simien (Director, The Haunted Mansion, Dear White People), David Dastmalchian (Actor, Late Night with the Devil, Dune, Suicide Squad), Akela Cooper (Writer, Malignant, M3gan, The Nun 2), Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy(Hosts of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs), Violet Chachki (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Alaska Thunderfck (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Tananarive Due (Author, Horror Historian), Darren Stein(Director, Jawbreaker), Mathieu Cote (Creator of Dead By Daylight), Landon Cider (Winner of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Three) and Niohuru X (Winner of The Boulet Brothers’ DragulaSeason Five).”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula returns to Shudder on October 1.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Shudder series? Do you plan to watch season six?