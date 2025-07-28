Family Guy: Halloween and Holiday Specials to Be Released as Hulu Exclusives

Family Guy will return to FOX in 2026, but fans will see more of Stewie and his family before then. Hulu announced at San Diego Comic Con that two new holiday specials will air on the streaming service later this year.

Hulu revealed the following about the Halloween special:

“At the “Family Guy” San Diego Comic-Con panel today, the cast and producers revealed their Halloween and Holiday specials are returning exclusively to Hulu this year. The Halloween special, the first of the two Hulu Exclusive specials will premiere Monday, October 6 on Hulu. In the Halloween special, “A Little Fright Music,” Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences. Season 24 of “Family Guy” will premiere in 2026 on FOX, and stream on Hulu.”

Additional details for the Christmas special will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Family Guy? Will you watch the holiday specials later this year?