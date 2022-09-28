LEGO Masters: Season Three Viewer Votes

More astounding creations are on the way in the third season of the LEGO Masters TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like LEGO Masters is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of LEGO Masters here.

A FOX competition series, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the expert judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the LEGO Masters TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that LEGO Masters should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX?