LEGO Masters: Season Four and 2023 Holiday Special Event Ordered by FOX

Get ready to see more amazing creationsnext year. FOX has renewed LEGO Masters for a fourth season and picked up a new holiday event for December 2023. The third season finishes airing tonight.

A competition series, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the expert judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of LEGO Masters averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.56 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 20% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Compared to all of FOX’s other current shows, it’s a middle-of-the-road performer and unscripted shows cost less to produce than scripted ones.

Here’s the renewal announcement from FOX:

FOX BUILDS ON HIT COMPETITION SERIES LEGO® MASTERS WITH SEASON FOUR RENEWAL AND RETURN OF “CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR” IN 2023

Will Arnett Returns to Host and Executive-Produce All-New Season, Featuring Masterful Builders from Across the Country Special Two-Hour Season Three Finale Airs Tonight on FOX; Then Brand-New Holiday-Themed LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Three-Night Event Starts Monday, Dec. 19 Second Installment of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular to Air December 2023 Hit competition series LEGO® Masters has been renewed for a fourth season, it was announced today by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. Season Four of LEGO Masters will premiere in the 2023-2024 season on FOX with Will Arnett returning as host and executive producer. In addition, the brand-new holiday-themed event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, which airs Monday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Wednesday, Dec. 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), will return for a second installment, which is slated to air December 2023 on FOX. “LEGO Masters represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition,” said Wallach. “The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in Season Three, which featured even more pop culture-piercing themed episodes and our toughest competition yet. With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine America, the sky’s the limit on Season Four.” In the Season Three finale, airing tonight (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, the semi-finalists have ten hours to build a fountain that uses water to create movement within their build. The three teams that use water to meaningfully tell a story move on to the finale. Then, it’s a red carpet finish as the three remaining teams are allotted 24 hours to build their best creation possible. There’s one final twist in store when the teams are given gift bags with the first sets they built as kids to celebrate 90 years of LEGO. They must incorporate pieces from those sets into their master build, and the duo who impresses the Brickmasters most wins $100,000, the Master Builder title and trophy, and gets their creation displayed at LEGOLAND New York resort. Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO® enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters. Season Four will feature masterful builders from across the country challenged with creating the most inventive designs to date. LEGO Masters’ third season is averaging 3.5 million multi-platform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery by +123%. It also ranks as television’s second-most co-viewed broadcast entertainment program among Adults 18-49 and Kids/Teens this season-to-date. 2022 is bringing a double stack of renewals to the LEGO Masters universe! The brand-new holiday-themed event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will return for a second installment, which is slated to air December 2023 on FOX. Next week, over the course of three epic nights, the very first Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular kicks off as the great Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines and Finesse Mitchell pair up with former contestants – Boone Langston and Mel Brown from Season 1, Natalie Cleveland from Season 2 and Dominic Forte from Season 3 – to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice. Hosted by Will Arnett, the multiple-night event will air Monday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Wednesday, Dec. 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group. LEGO Masters is now casting! If you’re a future LEGO Master, apply online now at https://www.legomasters.tv!

