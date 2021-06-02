LEGO Masters: Season Two Ratings

LEGOs have been part of our popular culture for generations so FOX no doubt hoped that familiarity would help attract a big audience to the network’s LEGO Masters show. The first season was a mediocre performer in the ratings but the series was renewed anyway. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will LEGO Masters be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the expert judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of LEGO Masters on FOX averaged a 1.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.51 million viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



