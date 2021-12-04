LEGO Masters: Season Three Renewal for FOX Competition Series

FOX is ready to keep building. The network has renewed the LEGO Masters TV show for a third season. Casting for season three is underway.

A competition series, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

Airing over the summer on Tuesday nights, the second season of LEGO Masters averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.54 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 58% in the demo and down by 56% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

Here’s the renewal announcement:

FOX RENEWS HIT COMPETITION SERIES “LEGO(R) MASTERS” FOR SEASON THREE

Will Arnett Returns to Host and Executive-Produce All-New Season, with the Biggest LEGO Challenges Yet!

First Two Seasons of LEGO MASTERS Available on FOX Entertainment’s Streaming Platform, Tubi

Hit competition series LEGO(R) MASTERS has been renewed for a third season, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. Season Three of LEGO MASTERS will premiere in 2022 on FOX and Will Arnett will return as host and executive producer.

“LEGO MASTERS is more than just a fun, family-friendly show, it builds bridges between the generations,” said Wade. “Thanks to our amazing and hilarious host, Will Arnett; our immensely talented crew; and our fantastic producing partners, the love of the LEGO brand keeps growing. Last summer’s creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with Season Three.”

“I’m excited to be a part of TV’s longest running, unscripted, Danish toy building show,” added Arnett.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Season Three will feature even more talented contestants and even crazier LEGO challenges than before, producing LEGO builds that take it to the next level. Last season, the LEGO MASTERS trophy was awarded to brothers Mark and Steven Erickson of Atlanta, GA, in an incredibly competitive season finale episode this past September.

Season Two of LEGO MASTERS was Summer 2021’s #1 (tie) broadcast entertainment program in Teens, and among the Top 10 in A18-49 and A18-34. It also was the #1 most Co-Viewed Broadcast Entertainment Program of the Summer. The series averaged 4.2 Mil total Multiplatform viewers, doubling its Live + Same Day audience (+171% vs. 1.5 Mil L+SD P2+), and was FOX’s #2 most streamed reality show of the summer, averaging 1.4M viewers an episode across Hulu and FOX NOW.

LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay, the world’s largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions and Stephen David Entertainment. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog and Banijay Mexico and U.S. Hispanic, as well as Endemol Shine Brasil. Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as “Big Brother” (CBS), “MasterChef” (FOX), “MasterChef Junior” (FOX), “Wipeout” (TBS), “LEGO Masters” (FOX), “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo), “Below Deck” (Bravo), “Below Deck Mediterranean” (Bravo), “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” (Bravo), “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles” (Paramount+), “The Challenge” (MTV) and the upcoming launches of “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” (Peacock), “The Surreal Life” (VH1), “Foodtastic” (Disney+), “The Real Housewives of Dubai” (Bravo) and “Ripley” (Showtime).

About Tuesday’s Child

Tuesday’s Child Television is a UK-based independent production company specializing in creating and producing entertainment, comedy and popular factual formats. It was launched in September 2012 by Karen Smith, co-creator of Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, and former Shine TV joint-CEO (“Masterchef,” “The Magicians,” “Gladiators,” “Got to Dance,” “The Biggest Loser).” Tuesday’s Child are the format creators of LEGO MASTERS. They’ve also created and produced four seasons of “The Hit List” for BBC One; two seasons of Broadcast Digital Award nominated “Killer Camp,” for ITV2 and The CW; three seasons of “Guessable?” for Comedy Central; BAFTA nominated “Extraordinary Escapes” for C4; RTS nominated “Apocalypse Wow” for ITV2; “Great British History Hunters” for More 4; “Ghost Bus Tours” for ITV2; “Head Hunters” for BBC One; Channel 4 rig format “The Drugs Café”; “Pitch Battle” for BBC One; multiple seasons of the award winning “You’re Back in the Room” for ITV1 (the format has also been produced in ten international territories); “For What It’s Worth” for BBC One; “Britain’s Biggest Superyachts: Chasing Perfection” for BBC Two; and RTS-nominated “Superstar Dogs” for Channel 4.

About Plan B Entertainment

Headed by Brad Pitt and co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Plan B Entertainment is a long-standing film and television production company. Plan B’s television slate includes a diverse range of originals, limited series, anthology, and documentary programming. The Academy Award and Emmy winning Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios are currently shooting Paper Girls, with Legendary Television, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel, and just wrapped production on the Amazon Original series Outer Range starring Josh Brolin in his television debut. They recently announced a series order for a new Original series High School for Amazon’s IMDb TV, co-created by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara and executive producer Clea DuVall; and among other forthcoming Amazon projects in development, a narrative series surrounding Bruce’s Beach to be produced alongside Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions. Plan B’s Amazon Original series The Underground Railroad from Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins earned Amazon its first Limited Series Emmy nomination and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. They are also in pre-production on The Three-Body Problem at Netflix, from executive producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo, Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson, and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com. LEGO, its logo, the Minifigure and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2021 The LEGO Group. All Rights Reserved.