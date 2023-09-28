Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Two Ratings



The Celebrity Jeopardy! series is back for a second season with a different host and a new batch of celebrities. The ABC show is based on a successful format that’s been drawing viewers for decades. Is Celebrity Jeopardy! sure to be renewed for a third season, or could it potentially be cancelled if the ratings aren’t good enough? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Ken Jennings. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly, the finals. Contestants in the second season include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brian Baumgartner, Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire, Christopher Meloni, Katie Nolan, Sherri Shepherd, Timothy Simons, and Lisa Ann Walter.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.86 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



