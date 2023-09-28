Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Three — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A trivia game show airing on the ABC television network, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Ken Jennings. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues as a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly, the finals. Contestants in the second season include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brian Baumgartner, Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire, Christopher Meloni, Katie Nolan, Sherri Shepherd, Timothy Simons, and Lisa Ann Walter.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Celebrity Jeopardy! averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.59 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 2% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Jeopardy! stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 28, 2023, Celebrity Jeopardy! has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Jeopardy! for season three? The show is based on a successful, long-running syndicated series, gets decent ratings, and is relatively inexpensive to produce. I have no doubt that it will be renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Jeopardy! cancellation or renewal news.



