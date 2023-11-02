Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race, Quantum Leap, The Spencer Sisters, Celebrity Jeopardy! World Series: Game 5

Published:

The Amazing Race TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Sullivan’s Crossing, The Spencer Sisters, Quantum Leap, Magnum PI, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and The $100,000 PyramidSports: 2023 World Series: Game 5. Reruns: Chicago Fire and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



