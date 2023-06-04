Joe Pickett: Season Two Viewer Votes

The Picketts’ problems problems haven’t let up in the second season of the Joe Pickett TV show on Paramount+. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Joe Pickett is cancelled or renewed for season three. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Joe Pickett here.

A Paramount+ Western crime drama series, the Joe Pickett TV series stars Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Skywalker Hughes, Kamryn Pliva, Vivienne Guynn, Chad Rock, Aadila Dosani, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, and Patrick Gallagher. Set in Wyoming, the story centers on Joe Pickett (Dorman), a committed game warden who lives in the small town of Saddlestring and the surrounding wilderness of Yellowstone National Park. He and his family find themselves grappling with the ever-changing socio-political dynamics of their financially-challenged small country town. In season two, Joe discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, the Picketts are forced to go on the run and fight for their lives.





