Joe Pickett: Season Three — Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Joe gets into more trouble than he expected. Has the Joe Pickett TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Joe Pickett, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Western crime drama series streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Joe Pickett TV series stars Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Skywalker Hughes, Kamryn Pliva, Vivienne Guynn, Chad Rock, Aadila Dosani, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, and Patrick Gallagher. Set in Wyoming, the story centers on Joe Pickett (Dorman), a committed game warden who lives in the small town of Saddlestring and the surrounding wilderness of Yellowstone National Park. He and his family grapple with the ever-changing socio-political dynamics of their financially-challenged small country town. In season two, Joe discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Guill), discover that the murdered men aren’t as innocent as they seem. But when they dig too deep, the Picketts are forced to go on the run and fight for their lives.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 4, 2023, Joe Pickett has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Joe Pickett for season three. The series began as a Spectrum Original and was renewed for a second season by that streaming service. Paramount+ was already streaming the first season when Spectrum got out of the original series business, so Paramount+ picked up the unaired second season. It’s unclear if Paramount+ would have renewed Joe Pickett for a second season had the series been one of its own original productions. As most streaming services are cutting costs, I think Joe Pickett will likely be cancelled and not renewed for a third year. I’ll keep my ears open, watch for news, and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Joe Pickett cancellation or renewal news.



