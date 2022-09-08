The Good Fight: Season Seven? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has The Good Fight TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Paramount+?



Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, The Good Fight TV show stars Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star. A sequel to The Good Wife, the legal and political drama centers on Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Liz Lawrence (McDonald), and others at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms. In the sixth season, Diane feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.



The Good Fight is ending, so there won’t be a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

