The Good Fight: Season Six; Christine Baranski Talks About Paramount+ Series Ending

The Good Fight is returning soon for its sixth and final season, and star Christine Baranski (above, center) has now revealed how she reacted to the news that the series was ending. She was informed by series creators Robert and Michelle King after a day of filming the Paramount+ series.

A legal drama, The Good Fight stars Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa, and Mandy Patinkin. A sequel to The Good Wife, the legal and political drama centers on Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald), and others at the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart law firm in Chicago.

Baranski said the following about the Paramount+ series, per TV Line:

“I had finished a marvelous workday with John Slattery and Gary Cole — I didn’t know what was coming,” the actress behind Diane Lockhart recalls to TVLine. “By the time I got home, [series co-creators] Robert and Michelle [King] called me and told me it’s going to be the end… I was stunned. My heart dropped… I tried to be sanguine and understand the reasoning for it, but it was a loss of so many things: the consistency of the work; the marvelous group of people that constitute the show; the marvelous writing. I don’t think I ever took for granted just how lucky I was to be on such a quality show. I started enjoying the work more than ever in my final few seasons.”

The Kings had revealed their own reasoning behind ending the show with season six. Baranski said the following about their thoughts:

“Robert and Michelle wanted to end it while they could still control the narrative, and [there was a sense] that… perhaps, Paramount[+] did not want our [show], which was left over from CBS [All Access]. And Robert and Michelle didn’t want to learn that the show was being pulled without having the narrative control to bring it to an end. Which can often happen. You finish a season and then you find out it’s been cancelled and the characters are left dangling without that proper push toward a solid narrative conclusion. My concern was that we didn’t have enough narrative real estate to actually do a proper ending, because the decision to end the show was made halfway through [shooting Season 6].”

The Good Fight returns for its final season on September 8th.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see The Good Fight end?