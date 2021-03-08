The Good Fight: Season Five; Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) Joins Paramount+ Series

The Good Fight is adding a big name to its fifth season. Actor Mandy Patinkin is joining the series, which now has its home on the Paramount+ streaming service, after airing its first four seasons on predecessor CBS All Access.

Patinkin is joining Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, and Delroy Lindo on the legal drama. He last starred in Homeland, which aired for eight seasons on Showtime.

Deadline revealed the following about Patinkin’s role on the Paramount+ show:

“Patinkin will play Hal Wackner, a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop. Against all odds, the court catches on, and the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgements that mean nothing legally, but are honored by much of the entertained public.”

Robert and Michelle King, showrunners for the drama, also spoke about Patinkin joining The Good Fight:

“We are the biggest fans of Mandy’s stage, screen, and now YouTube work, so we couldn’t be more excited for him to play Wackner. We only worry that he’ll have less time to do his fantastic work on YouTube.”

A premiere date for The Good Fight season five has not yet been revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Good Fight? Do you plan to watch season five on Paramount+ when it is released?