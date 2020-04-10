Vulture Watch

Streaming on the CBS All Access subscription service, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, and Delroy Lindo, with Hugh Dancy recurring. A sequel to The Good Wife, the legal and political drama centers on Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Lucca Quinn (Jumbo), Adrian Boseman (Lindo), and others at the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart law firm in Chicago. In season four, the firm is navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, the firm was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618”.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 10, 2020, The Good Fight has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether CBS All Access will cancel or renew The Good Fight for season five. That being said, The Good Fight is one of the service’s best known and most-promoted series. I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Good Fight cancellation or renewal news.



