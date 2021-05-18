The Good Fight: Season Five Gets Premiere Date on Paramount+ (Watch)

A new season of The Good Fight is coming soon. Paramount+ has announced a premiere date for season five of the drama from Robert and Michelle King. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin star in the series, which is a spin-off of The Good Wife. Season five will feature 10 episodes after season four (airing on CBS All Access) had less episodes due to the pandemic.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new season of The Good Fight in a press release. Check that out below.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that season five of its critically acclaimed, original series, THE GOOD FIGHT, will premiere on Thursday, June 24. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode fifth season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. A new teaser for the upcoming season was also released today. In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop. The cast of THE GOOD FIGHT includes Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin. Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.”

Check out a trailer for season five of The Good Fight below.

