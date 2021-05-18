Evil: Season Two Expected to Move from CBS to Paramount+

Evil fans have been waiting for season two to arrive on CBS, but the thriller series may soon have a new home. Per Deadline, Evil may land on Paramount+ for its second season. Similar deals have been discussed for the yet-to-be-renewed SEAL Team and Clarice.

Evil comes from Robert and Michelle King who are well-liked by CBS and Paramount+. The duo is behind The Good Fight and more.

The following was said about the potential move to Paramount+ for Evil:

“Evil, one of the best reviewed new broadcast series of the 2019-20 season, has a lot in common with Clarice. Both are serialized and have failed to draw strong linear ratings in the Thursday 10 PM hour (Evil averaged 6.29 total million viewers on CBS last season) but have done well on digital. And both come from top producers on the CBS Studios roster that helped launch Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access, the Kings with The Good Fight and Clarice‘s Alex Kurtzman with the Star Trek universe.”

A premiere date for season two of Evil has not been set. The series was to return as part of the 2020-21 season but was delayed due to the pandemic.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Evil? Would you watch season two if it moved from CBS to Paramount+?