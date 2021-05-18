Evil: Season Two Expected to Move from CBS to Paramount+

Evil fans have been waiting for season two to arrive on CBS, but the thriller series may soon have a new home. Per Deadline, Evil may land on Paramount+ for its second season. Similar deals have been discussed for the yet-to-be-renewed SEAL Team and Clarice.
Evil comes from Robert and Michelle King who are well-liked by CBS and Paramount+. The duo is behind The Good Fight and more.
The following was said about the potential move to Paramount+ for Evil:
“Evil, one of the best reviewed new broadcast series of the 2019-20 season, has a lot in common with Clarice. Both are serialized and have failed to draw strong linear ratings in the Thursday 10 PM hour (Evil averaged 6.29 total million viewers on CBS last season) but have done well on digital. And both come from top producers on the CBS Studios roster that helped launch Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access, the Kings with The Good Fight and Clarice‘s Alex Kurtzman with the Star Trek universe.”
A premiere date for season two of Evil has not been set. The series was to return as part of the 2020-21 season but was delayed due to the pandemic.
What do you think? Are you a fan of Evil? Would you watch season two if it moved from CBS to Paramount+?
Note, I won’t pay more for your shows. I pay enough for cable. I will wait until you show them on regular TV like you did many years later for Star Trek Discovery.
This REDICULOUS people already pay high fees for cable and NOW you want people to pay more for Paramount + to watch your shows. Well I can’t pay anymore than I am already so you will be losing a lot of viewers. It’s one thing if a show starts on Paramount + BUT to move shows that didn’t and have viewers is NOT fair. CBS is moving several of their shows of CBS to Parmount+ Evil, Seal Team, Clarice etc. CBS has had my favorite shows for decades but if I’m going to lose all or most of the shows… Read more »
I agree with Jill. I’m really disgusted with all these “plus” channels that one has to pay to watch the series that were free. It’s just a way for the channels to make more money and lure in the watchers already “hooked” on the series. Shame on them. I’ll just wait for them to come out on Netflix, too.
I love this show but I’m not going to be suckered into paying to watch it. I’ll just wait until it’s on Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Evil and Clarice are two of our very favorite shows and they seem to just come and then the hammer drops and they are no more, big bummer.