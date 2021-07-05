Vulture Watch

Can the firm survive some big changes? Has The Good Fight TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Good Fight, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa, and Mandy Patinkin. A sequel to The Good Wife, the legal and political drama centers on Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald), and others at the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart law firm in Chicago. In the fifth season, Diane is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz when the firm loses two top lawyers (Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo). Meanwhile, Marissa (Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 6, 2021, The Good Fight has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew The Good Fight for season six. Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This show began on CBS All Access (the predecessor to Paramount+) and, aside from the Star Trek shows, became the service’s most recognizable originals. I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Good Fight cancellation or renewal news.



The Good Fight Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Good Fight TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if Paramount+ cancelled this TV series, instead?