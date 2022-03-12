The Good Fight: Season Six, Alan Cumming and Andre Braugher Coming to Paramount+ Series

The Good Fight is gearing up for its sixth season on Paramount+, and viewers will see two big names in the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, Alan Cumming will reprise his role from The Good Wife. Eli Gold will return to the franchise to “assist his daughter Marissa (Sarah Steele) as she embarks on her new career as a full-fledged lawyer.” Cumming will appear on two episodes of the upcoming season.

Viewers will also see Andre Braugher (above) join the cast. Paramount+ revealed the following about his appearance on the series:

“Paramount+ today announced Emmy Award winner André Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will join the upcoming sixth season of the critically acclaimed Paramount+ Original series THE GOOD FIGHT. Now in production, THE GOOD FIGHT is set to return this summer, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Braugher will star as Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz as a new name partner. A force of nature, Ri’Chard is a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism. In short, he’s a handful. “Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that,” said Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers. “His work on Men of a Certain Age, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide has been amazing and funny. We’re ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play.” The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

