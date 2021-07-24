Why Women Kill: Season Three? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, Why Women Kill is a darkly comedic anthology drama from Marc Cherry. Season two stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost. The second season’s story takes place in 1949 and explores what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.



As of July 24, 2021, Why Women Kill has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew Why Women Kill for season three. Since Paramount+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that this anthology series comes from Marc Cherry, I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Why Women Kill cancellation or renewal news.



