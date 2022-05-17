The Time Traveler’s Wife: Season Two? Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can this tale have a happy ending? Has The Time Traveler's Wife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Time Traveler’s Wife stars Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, and Natasha Lopez. The story follows the out-of-order love story between Clare Abshire (Leslie), and Henry DeTamble (James). They have a marriage with a significant problem — time travel. At six years old, Clare meets Henry, the future love of her life. Unbeknownst to her, he’s a time traveler who is actually visiting from the future. Some 14 years later, a beautiful redhead wanders into the library where Henry works. She claims to have known him all her life and to also be his future wife. From there, a magical romance ensues that is as sprawling and complicated as Henry’s attempts to explain his “condition”.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Time Traveler’s Wife averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 294,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Time Traveler’s Wife stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 18, 2022, The Time Traveler’s Wife appears to be a close-ended series so, a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

