The White Lotus: Season Two? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn with Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage in recurring roles. The comedy’s story follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise, at The White Lotus resort. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.



The first season of The White Lotus averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 420,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Find out how The White Lotus stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



The White Lotus appears to be a mini-series so it’s not expected to be renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will HBO cancel or renew The White Lotus for season two? It seems clear that this is a close-ended mini-series so a second season renewal isn’t expected. However, these days, things can change. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The White Lotus cancellation or renewal news.



