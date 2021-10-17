Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

White Lotus: Season Two; Jennifer Coolidge to Return to HBO Dramedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

The White Lotus TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

White Lotus is returning for a second season, and it has been revealed that Jennifer Coolidge will return to the dramedy, per Variety. Fans saw her during season one as “Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother’s ashes.”

Season two will have the location change as the series follows a new group of vacationers as they enjoy themselves in the midst of drama.

Writer, director, and executive producer Mike White revealed that fans will see a couple of characters from season one return for season two. The HBO series was originally set to be a limited series, but its popularity with viewers earned it a renewal.

A premiere date for White Lotus season two will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of White Lotus on HBO?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x