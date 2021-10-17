White Lotus: Season Two; Jennifer Coolidge to Return to HBO Dramedy Series

White Lotus is returning for a second season, and it has been revealed that Jennifer Coolidge will return to the dramedy, per Variety. Fans saw her during season one as “Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother’s ashes.”

Season two will have the location change as the series follows a new group of vacationers as they enjoy themselves in the midst of drama.

Writer, director, and executive producer Mike White revealed that fans will see a couple of characters from season one return for season two. The HBO series was originally set to be a limited series, but its popularity with viewers earned it a renewal.

A premiere date for White Lotus season two will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of White Lotus on HBO?