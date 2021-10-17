The Expanse: Season Six: Kathleen Robertson Joins Final Season of Amazon Series

The Expanse is returning for its sixth and final season soon, and Kathleen Robertson is joining the cast of the sci-fi series. Based on the novels by James S.A. Corey, the show stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee, Keon Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens, and Nadine Nicole.

Per Deadline, Robertson will play “Rosenfeld Guoliang, a cynic, and a fierce believer in Belter independence who is a key member of insurgent leader Marco Inaros’ inner circle,” on the Amazon series.

The Expanse returns for its final season on December 10th. Check out a recap video for the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Expanse on Amazon?