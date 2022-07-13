The Flight Attendant, The White Lotus: HBO Boss Open to Third Seasons

The Flight Attendant and The White Lotus could both return for third seasons. According to Casey Bloys, the President of Programming for both HBO and HBO Max, the future of both series depends on their respective creative teams and whether or not they want to do more.

The White Lotus is just about to wrap production on its second season. Season one of the HBO series, initially touted as limited series, was set in a resort in Hawaii, and season two will take the action to Italy. Jennifer Coolidge is reprising her role from the first season and will be joined by F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannó, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Simona Tabasco.

Bloys said the following about the possibility of a third season of The White Lotus, per Deadline:

“The show is a lot for Mike [White]. Obviously, he went from Hawaii to Italy, and so he would have to think about where does he want to go? Most showrunners I find… nobody’s doing a show just to do it. They really have to be motivated by a story that they feel like they’ve got to tell, they’ve got to get out of them. Mike is no different. If he has a story or a theme that he wants to explore for a third season, obviously, we would be we would be thrilled to have that conversation with him.”

As for The Flight Attendant, that series wrapped its second season on HBO Max in May, and Kaley Cuoco has already said she wants to take some time before considering for a third season. Bloys said the following about that series:

“That will be again, up to the producers. In season one, remember, it was a limited series and they had an idea for season two that I thought they executed brilliantly. If they come to us and say we have this great idea for season three, we should be so lucky.”

Also starring Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, and Rosie Perez, the Flight Attendant series follows Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) as her life is turned upside down as she becomes a part of the CIA.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of these shows on HBO/HBO Max or, is two seasons enough?